Lindsey Graham Says of Russia Probe, ‘I Want People to See How Off-the-Rails’ Things ‘Got’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is adamant about revealing what went on behind the scenes of the Russia investigation — and is looking forward to the American people learning about what happened.

“I believe the Horowitz report will be ugly and damning,” Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” That report has been anticipated for months, but it has faced delays in recent months.

“Every time you turn around you find something new,” Graham explained. “Mr. Horowitz is doing a very in-depth dive” into the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to acquire a warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“I want to declassify as much as possible … I don’t want people to believe what I said. I want them to read for themselves how bad it was,” he declared. Graham claimed that the FBI relied on the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele when they applied for the FISA warrant, despite Steele’s being “an unreliable informant” who hated President Donald Trump.

“I want it all out. I want people to see how off-the-rails this investigation got, and I want people to be held accountable, and I am patient,” he said. “I’m not in a hurry to do it. I want to do it right.”

Graham also expressed a desire to find out just who was ultimately responsible for the Russia investigation, saying he is “curious about the role the CIA played here.” – READ MORE