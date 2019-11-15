WATCH: ‘South Park’ episode brutally mocks transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

The creators of “South Park” mocked the notion of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports for the seventh episode of their twenty-third season on Wednesday night.

The episode, titled “Board Girls,” featured a transgender character that closely resembles late wrestling icon Randy Savage, who played a leading role in the episode.

The Savage-like character — called Heather Swanson — is featured alongside Strong Woman, an elementary school principal teacher who enters a Strongwoman Competition. During the competition, a newscaster asks Strong Woman her thoughts about transgender people competing in women’s sports. She responds by saying that she’s in favor of the inclusive movement.

Swanson, who says she began identifying as female just two weeks prior to the competition, told the newscaster that she was at the competition to dominate. – READ MORE