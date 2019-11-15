AOC: Impeachment Is About Preventing a ‘Potentially Disastrous Outcome’ in 2020 (VIDEO)

Share:

As the House Republicans defend President Donald Trump amid the ongoing impeachment probe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may have just given them more ammunition to try to discredit the inquiry.

In an interview on CNN Wednesday night, Ocasio-Cortez was speaking about impeachment when stated that the goal is to prevent “a potentially disastrous outcome” from happening in next year’s presidential election.

“We all need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 election. And so this is not just about something that has occurred, this about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply