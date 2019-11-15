AOC: Impeachment Is About Preventing a ‘Potentially Disastrous Outcome’ in 2020 (VIDEO)

As the House Republicans defend President Donald Trump amid the ongoing impeachment probe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) may have just given them more ammunition to try to discredit the inquiry.

Ocasio-Cortez says that Democrats’ push for impeaching Trump is about uniting the different factions of the Democrat Party, adding: “this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.” pic.twitter.com/nVU93ug2ZF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2019

In an interview on CNN Wednesday night, Ocasio-Cortez was speaking about impeachment when stated that the goal is to prevent “a potentially disastrous outcome” from happening in next year’s presidential election.

"We all need to move quite quickly because we're talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 election. And so this is not just about something that has occurred, this about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year."