WATCH: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Responds To Critics Of Her Not Implementing State Lockdown

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has taken a lot of heat for taking a more relaxed approach in her state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaeaking on “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, Noem, however, maintained that shutting down her state would have created far bigger problems, and that the media “have not been telling all the facts behind this.”

“I had a real honest conversation with the people in our state. I told them I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of our state, of South Dakota,” said the governor. “I took an oath when I was in Congress obviously to uphold the Constitution of the United States. I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security and they don’t have to do that.”

Noem further warned that leaders taking an unprecedented amount of power could create problems in the future. – READ MORE

