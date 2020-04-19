Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce Stay-at-Home Order, Cites Constitutional Rights

Wisconsin’s Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling indicated in a statement on Friday he will not enforce the state’s stay-at-home order, which Gov. Tony Evers (D) extended through May 26.

The sheriff provided an update to Racine County citizens on Friday, outlining his position on the enforcement of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ (DHS) public health emergency order.

While Wisconsin law gives both the governor and Wisconsin DHS “the authority to develop emergency measures and enforce rules and order to protect the public during a health crisis,” Schmaling emphasized that state law “does not have the power to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of American citizens.”

He urged the state’s DHS to “develop a workable plan that balances the safety of our citizens while at the same time acknowledging the fact that there is a way for business to operate even during the current health situation.”

“I have all the confidence in Racine County business owners that they can make the appropriate adjustments in the way they operate during this difficult time to accommodate for the safety of their employees and guests,” he wrote, warning that the “overreaching measures taken by State government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families.”

“I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” he said. – READ MORE

