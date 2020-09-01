WATCH: Small group of Biden supporters try to incite a ‘Joe’ chant, can’t pull it off

Share:

Wow! This might be the hardest video you’ll ever watch…or it might be the funniest. Depends where you’re empathy meter is, I suppose.

I landed somewhere in the middle… I actually felt sorry for these Biden supporters, but it also amused me to no end.

Here’s what happened: Biden was carried out of his basement and he made his way to Pennsylvania, where he bungled and bumbled his way through a 12-minute speech that was listed on a teleprompter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.