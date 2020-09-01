‘This is really bad’: Social media users voice concern after Joe Biden appears incoherent in Pittsburgh speech (VIDEO)

Twitter users circulated several portions of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s speech from Pittsburgh on Monday, causing the words “Biden video” to trend on the platform.

While the former vice president was hailed and criticized over policy, one excerpt where Biden appeared incoherent sparked concern among users who claimed the flub went beyond “stumbling over words.”

This is why the Biden campaign doesn’t want him to leave his basement — this guy isn’t playing with a full deck and it is so irresponsible that the media covers this up… pic.twitter.com/HJ2dJI3jpx — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 1, 2020

In the video, the 77-year-old Biden says, “COVID has taken this year — just since the outbreak — has taken 100 year. Look, here’s…the lives…it’s just…I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years.”

One of President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, shared the footage online, claiming, “This is why the Biden campaign doesn’t want him to leave his basement — this guy isn’t playing with a full deck and it is so irresponsible that the media covers this up…” – READ MORE

