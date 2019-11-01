WATCH: Slurring Pelosi Makes Freudian Slip, Admits Trump Impeachment ‘Isn’t About Patriotism’

Just before taking the vote to continue on with their impeachment inquiry sham, Nancy Pelosi gave a slurring speech on the House floor.

When the vote finally came down, Pelosi took a huge political blow, as it went totally down party lines. ZERO Republicans voting for the sham, and TWO Democrats voting against her.

As Pelosi gave her slurring pre-vote speech, she made what many would call a “Freudian slip.”

Speaker Pelosi: “This isn’t about anything personal with the President. It isn’t about politics … it isn’t about partisanship. It’s about patriotism” pic.twitter.com/RqPA6PLo2E — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 31, 2019

Pelosi told the chamber of Democrats and Republicans that the impeachment of President Trump was NOT about “patriotism.”

Pelosi struggled to recover after the oh-so-truthful words came flowing out of her mouth, and finally sputtered out “partisan.”

Of course, her good buddies over at CNN edited her quote to help her sound “patriotic” and sane. – READ MORE