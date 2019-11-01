Rand Paul Calls for ‘Whistleblower’ to Be Subpoenaed, Questioned on ‘Hunter Biden and Corruption’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday called for the “whistleblower” to be subpoenaed to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry and questioned about former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and corruption.

He acknowledged a report by RealClearInvestigations that the “whistleblower” is likely CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella who was former Vice President Joe Biden’s “point man” on Ukraine.

It is being reported that the whistleblower was Joe Biden’s point man on Ukraine. It is imperative the whistleblower is subpoenaed and asked under oath about Hunter Biden and corruption. https://t.co/qsOwZ4H2IN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 31, 2019

Former White House officials told RealClearInvestigations that Ciaramella worked on Ukrainian policy issues for Biden in 2015 and 2016 when the vice president was former President Barack Obama's lead official on Ukraine.