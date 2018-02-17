WATCH: Shooting Survivor Steve Scalise SLAMS Leftists Pushing Gun Control

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) took on leftists for pushing gun control legislation and shaming Americans for offering prayers in the wake of the fatal South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

“It’s disgraceful,” the congressman said of Democrats’ calls for gun control, attempting to take “away the rights of law-abiding citizens” in the wake of tragedy.

Rep. Scalise has a unique perspective on shootings and gun control in general. Scalise was one of the GOP lawmakers targeted for assassination by a crazed left-wing radical during a congressional baseball practice on June 14. He was shot in the hip and almost lost his life. Thankfully, two armed Capitol Police officers were on site and stopped the shooter, who was picking off Republicans one at a time. Everyone on that field would have been killed had it not been for the armed guards, Scalise reiterated to host Laura Ingraham.

​Ingraham asked Scalise his thoughts on his Democratic colleagues quickly moving to demand a crackdown on Second Amendment rights in the wake of the Florida school shooting.