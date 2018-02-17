Trouble? Vanity Fair Lays Off 15 More Staffers

Could trouble be brewing at the famed magazine Vanity Fair? The layoffs of 15 staffers on Thursday provide some indication that all may not exactly be well at the media giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first task for recently appointed editor of Vanity Fair, Radhika Jones, was overseeing layoffs on the print-centered staff.

THR reports that “around 15 Vanity Fair employees parted ways with the company, including: managing editor Chris Garrett, features editor Jane Sarkin, deputy editors Aimee Bell and Dana Brown, associate managing editor Ellen Kiell, senior photography producer Kathryn MacLeod, editor-at-large Cullen Murphy and longtime public relations head Beth Kseniak.”

“The magazine’s digital department — which had been bulked up ahead of the mid-2016 launch of revamped sections The Hive, HWD and Vanities — is said to have been spared in the cutting.” – READ MORE

