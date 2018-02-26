WATCH: Sheriff Admits He Heard Deputy Didn’t Enter School BEFORE CNN Town Hall

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel admits he heard reports *before* the CNN town hall that the deputy waited outside the school: “It was spoken about earlier during that day.” pic.twitter.com/xIFpZjbbOJ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2018

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel admitted on Sunday, in his interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” that he was aware of reports that at least one sheriff’s deputy did not enter the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the shooting before CNN hosted a town hall that featured the school’s students and their parents.

In his interview with “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper, Israel said that he would not take responsibility for the multiple red flags missed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and revealed that he was aware of reports that deputy Scot Peterson did not enter the school during the shooting before CNN’s town hall on February 21.

“When did you find out that Deputy Peterson had not gone into the building?” Tapper asked. “How soon after the shooting did you know that?” – READ MORE

