Father of Shooting Victim Rips Into Deputy Who Did Nothing: ‘Words Can’t Describe How Upset and Angry I Am’

In a post on Facebook, Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, said it is “without question” Peterson had enough time to intervene and save not only his daughter’s life, but other students’ lives as well.

“This is a picture of my beautiful daughter that [Peterson] allowed to be stalked and shot 9 times on the third floor,” Pollack added.

Since being suspended, Peterson has maintained he “did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description [of Nikolas Cruz].” – READ MORE

