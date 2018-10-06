WATCH: Senator Orrin Hatch Tells Hysterical Protesters Exactly What They Need To Hear. They Lose Their Minds.

When Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) was greeted by anti-Kavanaugh protesters demanding to speak to him on Thursday, the Republican shooed them away with his hand and told them he’d speak to them when they “grow up.” Clearly going in the opposite direction of Hatch’s warranted and vital advice, the hysterical protesters, right on cue, flew off the handle and cursed out the senator.

Classy @OrrinHatch telling a group of survivors to “grow up” while he literally shoos them away with his hand. pic.twitter.com/MGEf0OSkWy — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 4, 2018

“Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?” one of the protesters yelled at Hatch as he approached an elevator on Capitol Hill.

Hatch made a shooing motion with his hand.

Outraged, the protester shot back, “Don’t you wave your hand at me!”- READ MORE

On the floor of the Senate Thursday, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah made his closing arguments for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, providing evidence against the uncorroborated allegations and condemning the Democrats’ manipulative and partisan handling of the allegations.