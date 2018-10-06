Kavanaugh Releases Surprise Op-Ed Before Confirmation Vote

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday ahead of his confirmation vote this weekend, pledging that he will be a fair and impartial judge on the nation’s highest court.

Kavanaugh stressed that “a good judge must be an umpire—a neutral and impartial arbiter who favors no political party, litigant or policy” and who is not “swayed by public pressure.”

The op-ed comes as some have questioned whether he can remain politically neutral on the court after the Democratic Party launched a vicious smear campaign against him that dominated national headlines for nearly three weeks.

“My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me. At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled.” – READ MORE

A Facebook executive has apologized after his appearance at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford caused “outrage” among employees, according to The New York Times.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president for global public policy, sat behind Kavanaugh during the hearing; the two are friends. Many employees, however, interpreted Kaplan’s support for his friend as offensive to women and sexual assault victims.

“Let’s assume for a minute that our VP of Policy understands how Senate hearings work,” one employee wrote in an internal post. “His seat choice was intentional, knowing full well that journalists would identify every public figure appearing behind Kavanaugh. He knew this would cause outrage internally, but he knew that he couldn’t get fired for it. This was a protest against our culture, and a slap in the face to his fellow employees.”

Kaplan is a former Marine who also clerked for two conservative justices in the past. He has been friends with the Kavanaughs for quite some time.

“I have known Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh for 20 years,” Kaplan wrote in a note. “They are my and my wife Laura’s closest friends in D.C. I was in their wedding; he was in ours. Our kids have grown up together.”- READ MORE