WATCH: Sen. Tim Scott’s Powerful Speech On Senate Floor After Democrats Refuse To Protect Born-Alive Babies

The day after Senate Democrats blocked a bill designed to protect babies born alive from botched abortion, Republican Sen. Tim Scott (SC) took to the Senate floor to address his Democrat counterparts about the intrinsic value of every child’s life.

This is common sense. This is human decency. This is not an issue of being pro-life or pro-choice. This is being pro-child – which we all should be. #BornAliveAbortionSurvivorsProtectionAct pic.twitter.com/M5Gvn1Ve0K — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 26, 2019

“We are a nation that must continue to value life, and for some reason, somehow, this body missed that opportunity to reinforce that value system before the American public, to say each child born, no matter your state, no matter your challenges: you have an intrinsic value,” said Scott.

The senator opened his remarks by explaining that he missed the vote on Republican Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act by four minutes due to a flight delay, which he found “quite frustrating.”

"But what's frustrating even more than that," Scott said, "is that, in a nation of good conscious, that we would be debating, having a conversation about, a child who was born — sitting there: alive — separated from her mother. And that there would be a question of whether or not that child should be able to continue to live."