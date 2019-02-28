Florida state bar investigating Matt Gaetz for threat to Michael Cohen

The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after the lawmaker appeared to send a threatening tweet on the eve of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony.

Francine Walker, a spokesperson for the Florida Bar, confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that the state’s bar association has opened an investigation into whether Gaetz, a licensed attorney, violated professional conduct rules.

The story was first reported by the Daily Beast.

The probe centers around a tweet Gaetz sent questioning Cohen’s faithfulness to his wife which came one day before Cohen’s scheduled appearance between the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 — Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends?” Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday. “Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

Gaetz, a staunch ally of the president, received his law degree from the College of William and Mary in 2007.