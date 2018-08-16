WATCH: Sen. Sanders refuses to rule out 2020 presidential run

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) during an interview late Tuesday refused to rule out running for the White House in 2020.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Sanders was asked if he was willing to put aside all speculation and announce that he would not be running in the coming election.

“No,” Sanders abruptly answered to a roar of cheers and applause from the audience. – READ MORE

Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders trashed America on Wednesday while downplaying the debate between the ideas behind socialism and capitalism.

Appearing on “CBS This Morning,” Sanders told co-host John Dickerson that he was not concerned that millennials are unable to name someone whom they think is the leader of the Democratic party.

“Democratic socialism is appealing to some of them, who also might be interested in the Democratic Party,” Dickerson said. “The idea of socialism versus capitalism, does that conversation need to be more in the present, in the forefront?”- READ MORE