Economics Professor Says He Hopes to God the US Has an Economic Downturn So Trump Loses in 2020

Giving his insight to Salon, Steven Kyle, an Associate Economics Professor at Cornell University, said he hopes the U.S. faces another economic downturn so President Donald Trump loses in 2020.

In the article, titled, “The end really is near: a play-by-play of the coming economic collapse,” Kyle explained how “disastrous downturns are often the result of implosions in financial markets, and it’s not obvious that that’s cooking right now. There are no signs of that.”

I hope to god we have a downturn when Donald Trump goes up for reelection. The political models say that rate of change is highly correlated to throwing out an incumbent. Not that I hope for people to lose jobs, but I sure do hope for all our sake’s we get rid of that guy.

Certainly we’re not going to see a turnaround this year. It’s possible next year. And it gets more likely thereafter. – READ MORE

The Small Business Optimism Index marked its second highest level in the survey’s 45-year history at 107.9, just below the July 1983 record-high of 108, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday.

The index reading was expected to decline a notch from June’s 170.1. The rise to 107.9 was four basis points higher than the highest estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The July report also contained good news for workers, with a seasonally-adjusted net 23 percent of small businesses planning to create new jobs. Thirty-seven percent of owners said they have unfilled job openings. – READ MORE