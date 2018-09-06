WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch Snaps at ‘Loudmouth’ Protester During Kavanaugh Hearing

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) snapped at protesters who disrupted Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

As Hatch delivered his opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, protesters who oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination shouted over the seven-term senator.

Apparently losing patience with one protester, Hatch said, "Mr. Chairman, I think we ought to have this loudmouth removed. We shouldn't have to put up with this kind of stuff."