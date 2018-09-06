People are obsessing over this one word in the explosive NYT op-ed written by an anonymous Trump official — and they think it might be a clue about who wrote it

One word in a New York Times op-ed written by an anonymous senior Trump administration official has captivated people on social media.

The op-ed claims there’s a secret resistance against President Donald Trump in the White House. It set off a firestorm online after it was published Wednesday, and now people are trying to identify the author.

Some have latched on to the word “lodestar” as a possible clue.

The word has been used by Vice President Mike Pence in past speeches, and the fact it’s not typically heard in casual conversation has prompted speculation that he may have been the person who wrote the op-ed. – READ MORE