WATCH: Schumer Mocks Trump Immediately After Trump Opens Gov To Negotiate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump on Friday immediately after the president ended the government shutdown so non-essential federal employees could get paid and so both of the nation’s major parties could work on a deal to fund border security.

Chuck Schumer mocks President Trump: "Hopefully now the president has learned his lesson… Democrats are firmly against the wall." pic.twitter.com/mtaHf4VNCT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 25, 2019

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference following Trump’s announcement that he would sign a short-term continuing resolution to fund the federal government through mid-February.

"The American people do not like it when you throw a wrench into the lives of government workers over an unrelated political dispute," Schumer said. "Working people throughout America empathized with the federal workers and were aghast at what the president was doing to them. Hopefully, now the president has learned his lesson"