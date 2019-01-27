NY Cardinal Refuses To Excommunicate Gov. Cuomo Over Abortion Law: ‘Should Not Be Used As A Weapon’

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan is refusing to excommunicate Governor Andrew Cuomo from the Catholic Church despite the fact he just enshrined into state law one of the most radical abortion measures in United States history, ensuring that women have a “fundamental right” to kill their babies at any time throughout the pregnancy if an authorized abortionist determines in “good faith” that it would “protect the patient’s life or health.” Under the new law, a woman in New York can literally abort her baby at any time up to the moment of its birth.

After New York enacted the abortion law, Catholics across the country immediately demanded that Cardinal Timothy Dolan excommunicate Cuomo from the Catholic Church, arguing his actions were too egregious to be met with a simple statement of condemnation. Two of Cardinal Dolan’s colleagues, Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, were emphatic in their calls for the excommunication of Cuomo.

“Someone asked me today if I would issue an excommunication of a Catholic Governor under my jurisdiction if the Governor did the same as in New York,” Stika tweeted Thursday afternoon, LifeSiteNews reports. “I think I might do it for any Catholic legislator under my jurisdiction who voted for the bill as well as the Governor.”

In a statement released on Friday by Cardinal Dolan's spokesman, the New York prelate said that excommunication "should not be used as a weapon" and that the people calling for Cuomo's ouster are only doing so out of "anger and frustration."