WATCH: Scarborough Goes Off Against ‘Biased,’ ‘One-Sided’ Kavanaugh Media Coverage

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough (pictured above right) rebuked fellow mainstream media members Wednesday for their “one-sided” and “so biased” coverage of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“The media coverage of this has been so one-sided. It has been so biased. There has been the presumption from the very beginning that every single allegation made against the judge was true,” Scarborough said. “And I say this again as somebody, who said before the allegations, I didn’t think he should be on the Supreme Court.”

Scarborough, who has made no secret of his disdain for President Donald Trump and his policies, said he was frustrated with how his media peers have covered and approached the allegations leveled against Kavanaugh just days before his confirmation vote had been scheduled.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman who is now an independent but espouses deeply liberal ideologies on his daily show, said Tuesday that some journalists are showing their left biases.

“We’ve been harshly critical of Fox News for being in the tank and being state television for Donald Trump —” he said.

“It’s both sides,” co-host Mika Brzezinski interrupted. “It’s everywhere. It’s mainstream. All across the board.”

Scarborough picked up: “Let me tell you something, what we’ve seen the last week has made me want to call networks and put a ‘D’ in front of the name of the so-called journalists that have already decided that Brett Kavanaughis a rapist.”

“It’s sick,” he said.

"It's frustrating," Brzezinski added.