Donald Trump: Voters Are ‘REALLY ANGRY’ over Democrats Mistreating Brett Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump commented Wednesday that his supporters were furious about the way Democrats were trying to smear Brett Kavanaugh.

“I see it each time I go out to Rallies in order to help some of our great Republican candidates,” Trump wrote on Twitter, before switching to all-caps. “VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH!”

Voters at Trump’s Mississippi rally on Tuesday evening chanted “We want Kavanaugh!” when the president first mentioned his nominee to the Supreme Court.

"They've been trying to destroy Judge Kavanaugh since the very first second he was announced," Trump wrote. "Because they know Judge Kavanaugh will follow the Constitution as written."

A New Poll Indicates That Republicans Have Closed The Democrats’ Formerly Wide Gap In Voter Enthusiasm, Thanks To The Ongoing Crisis Surrounding The Confirmation Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The U.s. Supreme Court.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday found that 80% of Republicans now say the November elections are “very important,” compared with 82% of Democrats — a statistical tie, well within the poll‘s 4-point margin of error.

The poll was conducted on October 1st (Monday), as the FBI was conducting its supplemental probe of allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. The 12-year veteran of the D.C. Circuit was recently accused of groping a girl when he was in high school — a claim he denies. Republican Senators have called Democrats’ attempt to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation a “circus” — a point on which both the GOP establishment and the conservative base seem to have found elusive agreement

In July, only 68% of Republicans said the midterm elections were “very important,” compared to 78% of Democrats.

In addition, NPR notes: "Democrats' advantage on which party Americans want to control Congress has also been cut in half since last month. Democrats still retain a 6-point edge on that question, but it was 12 points after a Marist poll conducted in mid-September."