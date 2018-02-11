WATCH: Scalise Firmly Declares God Was at Baseball Field During a Story About the Congressional Shooting

During the National Prayer Breakfast, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told attendees that God was with the congressmen during the horrific congressional baseball shooting last summer.

Scalise, who was shot and has undergone multiple surgeries for his injuries, turned the attention to Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.). He explained the first shot fired hit the only thing separating the gunman and Kelly — a chain-link fence.

“It was a direct shot, and it hit a link in the chain link fence, and the bullet veered just enough to miss him,” he said. “You tell me God was not on that baseball field performing miracles.”

Scalise also pointed to Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq. The majority whip explained he was his “patient” that day, and as the shooting occurred, Wenstrup watched Scalise for “signs of life.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump paid special respects to Congressman Steve Scalise during his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“With us tonight is one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House,” Trump posed to the special joint session of Congress. “A guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work 3 and a half months later, the Legend from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise.” – READ MORE