Autopsy Confirms Las Vegas Shooter Had Anti-Anxiety Meds in His System at the Time of Massacre (VIDEO)

Months after Stephen Paddock open fired on concertgoers in Las Vegas, an autopsy revealed Friday he had anti-anxiety medication in his system at the time of his death.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, nordiazepam, oxazepan, and temazepan, which are consistent with the drug Valium, were found in his urine.

A brain examination that was done at Stanford University revealed he had no major abnormalities, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The autopsy also showed that the 64-year-old had hypertensive cardiovascular disease. – READ MORE

The Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas will be renumbering its floors, effectively erasing the 32nd floor.

That’s the floor from which gunman Stephen Paddock launched an Oct. 1 massacre that left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds of other people injured.

Floors 31-34 will be changed to 56-59 later this month, MGM Resorts told the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, the company said room 32-135 where Paddock opened fire would never again be available to guests, the paper reported.

The floor wing of the mass shooter’s suite is still closed, the company told the Las Vegas-Review Journal. – READ MORE