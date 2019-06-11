WATCH: Sarah Sanders Flattens Obama-Biden Foreign Policy After Former VP Claims Trump Is a ‘Threat’ to the US

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks former Vice President Joe Biden should analyze his own foreign policy record before calling out President Donald Trump’s.

Biden’s campaign shared a copy of a speech the former vice president is expected to give Tuesday evening in which he claims that Trump is an “existential threat” to the United States.

According to CBS, Biden will “label Mr. Trump an existential threat to decency, America’s standing in the world, and democracy.”

During a brief press gaggle Tuesday morning, Sanders responded to Biden’s comments by calling out the foreign policy of the Obama-Biden administration. – read more