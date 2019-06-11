Omar Has Agreed to Repay Thousands After Investigation Into Marriages

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) will repay thousands after the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board found she filed tax returns claiming she was married to one man when she was married to another.

Omar has agreed to repay $3,500 and a $500 fine amid the investigation into allegations she misused campaign funds, CBS Minnesotareports.

“All of Rep. Omar’s tax filings are fully compliant with all applicable tax law,” a spokesperson for Omar said regarding the tax issue.

CBS Minnesota summarized the history of Omar’s personal relationships and Campaign Finance Board Documents.

Omar had two children with Ahmed Hirsi in the early 2000s, but did not marry him. In 2009, she legally married Ahmed Elmi, but received a faith-based divorce — not a legal one — in 2011. In 2012, Omar reconciled with Hirsi and they had another child. She and Hirsi filed joint married tax returns in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, Omar’s lawyer and accountants found her filings needed to be corrected. A year later, Omar filed for divorce from Elmi, and in 2018 she legally married Hirsi. – READ MORE