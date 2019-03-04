WATCH: Sanders Uses His First 2020 Rally to Claim Trump Wants to ‘Divide Us Up’ on Race, Gender

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) launched his 2020 presidential campaign in Brooklyn Saturday, using his first rally to take shots at the president by calling President Donald Trump “the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, claimed during the rally that the president was “the most dangerous president in modern American history” while proclaiming to his supporters that the campaign would say “loudly and clearly, that the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, hatred, and lies.”

“I want to welcome you to a campaign which says, loudly and clearly, that the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, hatred, and lies. It will not be racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, and religious bigotry.”

