Nadler announces sweeping document requests, says Trump obstructed justice

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who would oversee any impeachment proceedings against President Trump, announced that he will submit more than 60 document requests to the White House and Justice Department on Monday — a barrage that Nadler called the opening salvo in new and wide-ranging investigations.

Without naming Nadler, Trump tweeted late Sunday morning that he was being “persecuted by some very bad, conflicted & corrupt people in a Witch Hunt that is illegal & should never have been allowed to start – And only because I won the Election!”

Congressional Democrats have repeatedly promised to exercise tight oversight of the Trump administration since securing a majority in the House of Representatives in last November’s midterms. But Nadler’s comments signaled clearly that Democratic leaders are no longer counting on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s forthcoming report on possible Russia collusion to contain damning evidence against the Trump administration.

“Tomorrow, we will be issuing document requests to over 60 different people and individuals from the White House to the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, Jr., Allen Weisselberg, to begin the investigations to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power,” Nadler, D-NY., said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He added that the goal of the probe was “to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

Asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos whether he thinks Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, Nadler replied: "Yes, I do. … It's very clear that the president obstructed justice."