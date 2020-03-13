WATCH: Sanders Says Death Toll From Coronavirus ‘May Actually Even Be Higher’ Than World War II

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says that the coronavirus could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

“The virus is on the scale of a major war, and we must act accordingly,” Sanders said during a speech on the outbreak on Thursday afternoon.

“Nobody knows what the number of fatalities may end up being. Or the number of people who may get ill. And, we all hope that that number will be as low as possible,” Sanders said.

Bernie Sanders delivers remarks on coronavirus: “The number of casualties may actually even be higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II” https://t.co/I5Xclxde50 pic.twitter.com/1BaajtDUmb — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2020

He continued: “But we also have to face the truth. And that is, that the number of casualties may actually even be higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II. In other words, we have a major, major crisis, and we must act accordingly.” – READ MORE

