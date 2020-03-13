Police Report: Andrew Gillum Involved In Alleged Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach

According to multiple reports, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current CNN contributor Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a drug overdose situation in a Miami Beach hotel that police say included “suspected crystal meth.”

The police report, first obtained and reported on by the Miami New Times, describes an emergency call that involved multiple men who first responders believed to be suffering from possible drug overdoses, among them Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who lost to Republican Ron DeSantis in the hotly contested 2018 gubernatorial race.

The incident report names “Andrew Gillum” as one of the men involved, and a source with knowledge of the incident confirmed to the New Times that the date of birth given for Gillum matches the identifying information on the report.

The police report states that upon arriving Meijas says he “observed Mr. Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting.” – READ MORE

