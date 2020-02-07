WATCH: Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa, Claims Media Are Distorting Results

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) on Thursday declared victory in the Iowa caucus before the final results were published, saying the media are wrong to treat Pete Buttigieg as the winner.

“I think it is fair to say that we won the caucus,” the presidential candidate said, claiming a “very significant victory” after being projected to win the popular vote of Monday night’s caucus.

A reporter in the audience asked Sanders why he was not waiting for the final votes to be counted, saying the announcement might frustrate some members of the Democratic Party and confuse an already chaotic process. – READ MORE