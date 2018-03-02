WATCH: San Francisco cops fire 65 shots in 15 seconds at murder suspect in dramatic video

Authorities in San Francisco released body camera videos on Tuesday of a dramatic shootout in which police officers fired their weapons at least 65 times in 15 seconds at a murder suspect.

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting happened on Feb. 17 in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood when officers confronted 31-year-old homicide suspect Joel Armstrong inside an RV at a homeless encampment.

Armstrong allegedly shot two men the day before during a carjacking in the city’s Panhandle neighborhood, killing one of them. – READ MORE

