WATCH: San Francisco cops fire 65 shots in 15 seconds at murder suspect in dramatic video
Authorities in San Francisco released body camera videos on Tuesday of a dramatic shootout in which police officers fired their weapons at least 65 times in 15 seconds at a murder suspect.
WATCH:
The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting happened on Feb. 17 in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood when officers confronted 31-year-old homicide suspect Joel Armstrong inside an RV at a homeless encampment.
Armstrong allegedly shot two men the day before during a carjacking in the city’s Panhandle neighborhood, killing one of them. – READ MORE
Fox News