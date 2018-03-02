REPORT: Democrats To Propose Weapons Ban, Gun Confiscation Powers In Trump-Inspired Bill

On Thursday, the Washington Examiner reported that Democratic leaders will introduce a radical gun control bill that would ban specific types of firearms and would give courts the power to confiscate guns from individuals who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

The news comes one day after President Donald Trump seemed to support Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) proposal for an assault weapons ban during a meeting on gun control hosted at the White House in response to the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Washington Examiner notes:

Senate Democrats said they will introduce a gun control bill that would expand background checks, ban certain weapons, and give the courts the power to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others, after President Trump offered support for these goals in a White House discussion Wednesday.

“The NRA has had the Republican Party in a headlock for decades,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “Only the president — this president — will have the power to overcome their strength and get his Republican allies on Capitol Hill to move to a place that embraces common sense gun safety policies.”- READ MORE

