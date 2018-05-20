WATCH: Rush Limbaugh Slams ‘Snake’ James Clapper — Says Deep State Damaged U.S. Elections Beyond Putin’s Wildest ‘Dreams’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh hammered former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and argued that the “deep state” had damaged American elections beyond what Limbaugh said were Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wildest dreams. – READ MORE

