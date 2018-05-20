Santa Fe shooting suspect reportedly killed girl who turned down his advances

The 17-year-old suspect in Friday’s shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas, high school reportedly shot and killed a classmate who turned down his repeated advances, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The classmate, Shana Fisher, was the first person the shooter killed, according to Fisher’s mother.

Fisher’s mother, Sadie Rodriguez, told the Times in a private message to the paper’s Facebook page that the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, gave her daughter “4 months of problems” before Fisher rejected him in front of classmates.

“A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like,” she wrote to the newspaper. “Shana being the first one.” – READ MORE

