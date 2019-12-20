WATCH: Republican Congressman Reads Off List Of Crimes Committed By Trump

Idaho Republican Representative Russ Fulcher on Wednesday read off a list of crimes that he said President Donald Trump committed as the House debated impeachment on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“In a day heavy in verbal debate, I chose to use my time to enumerate in detail every high crime and misdemeanor committed by the President of the United States,” Fulcher began. “I will do so now.”

For the next 20 seconds, Fulcher stood in silence until his time expired and did not name a single crime committed by the president.

My thoughts on the Democratic impeachment proceedings against President Trump: pic.twitter.com/MjB0RY1Lt0 — Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) December 18, 2019

Democrats are expected to vote to impeach Trump late on Wednesday for what they claim is abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.