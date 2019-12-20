WATCH: Pelosi Forced To Stop Democrats From Cheering Impeachment Vote, Taking Selfies

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced on Wednesday night to stop House Democrats from cheering their purely partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump following the vote as reports also surfaced that House members were taking selfies.

“Article one is adopted,” Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi forced to silence impeachment cheers from self-proclaimed “solemn” and “prayerful” Democrats pic.twitter.com/8khCTikx6C — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2019

Immediately after she pounded her gavel, clapping broke out on the Democrats’ side, which prompted a death stare from Pelosi.

Politico Congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan observed, “Members taking selfies during impeachment vote.” – READ MORE