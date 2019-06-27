WATCH: Rep. Omar swats at mic after reporter asks about ‘brother-husband,’ ‘filing illegal tax returns’

Socialist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar doesn’t want to talk about her brother-husband, and she’s not doing “ambush interviews” about allegations she filed multiple years of false federal tax returns.

Omar repeatedly ignored unanswered questions about serious allegations she married her brother as part of an immigration scheme, then lied on her taxes by filing jointly with a man she wasn’t married to, when confronted by a reporter from Rebel Media outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

“BREAKING VIDEO: Ilhan Omar refuses to answer a simple question: did she marry her brother? This is hugely embarrassing – the answer should be simple,” Rebel Media’s Keean Bexte posted to Twitter. “It leads me to believe that the reports of her brotherly bigamy are true. Horrifying.” – READ MORE

