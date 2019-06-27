Twitter To Censor Trump Tweets Ahead Of 2020 Election

Twitter announced on Thursday that it would censor President Trump’s tweets going into the 2020 election by “down-ranking” those which violate their rules via algorithms.

Offensive material from the POTUS will also receive a label that applies to all verified political candidates and government officials with over 100,000 followers, according to the Washington Post.

Before users can view the language in newly flagged tweets, they will need to click on a screen that says, “The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain available.” The company also said it will set up a special team tasked with enforcing the policy, and the notification label would appear only on rare occasions. –Washington Post

Twitter will deprioritize the labeled tweets so that they would be seen by fewer people according to the report, which adds that the policy will go into effect immediately and will not apply to other influencers and leaders. It is also not retroactive.