WATCH: Rep. Hank Johnson Makes Horrifying Remarks About Trump Supporters

“Americans elected an authoritarian, an anti-immigrant, racist strongman to the nation’s highest office,” Johnson said. “Donald Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ followers who want to return American back to a time where white men and white privilege were unchallenged, and where minorities and women were in their place.”

"Donald Trump supporters are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early," Johnson continued. "Their lifespans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart caused by economic despair."