WATCH: Rep. Hank Johnson Makes Horrifying Remarks About Trump Supporters

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), who famously once thought that the island of Guam was going to “tip over,” made disturbing comments about Trump supporters on Tuesday while speaking at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he also repeatedly compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA): "Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again followers…are older, less educated, less prosperous, and they are dying early. Their life spans are decreasing, and many are dying from alcoholism, drug overdoses, liver disease, or simply a broken heart." pic.twitter.com/YYmwopUZDm
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) repeatedly compares Trump to Hitler: "Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump." pic.twitter.com/av3zjGmPnO
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019