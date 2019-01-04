Democrats Taking Over House Plan Massive Government Expansion, Higher Taxes, While Promising Free Everything For Everybody

Here come the Democrats, and they’re dragging behind them a big bag of socialism.

At noon on Thursday, Democrats officially take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. A short time later, the new majority will pick a Speaker, expected to be (once again) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Californistan).

And a little while after that, they’ll start work on a bold “new” agenda to expand government, blanket business with new regulations, raise taxes on all Americans and push a new socialism that will deliver “free” health care and college tuition.

In fact, socialism is literally coming to the new House as democratic socialists, such as outspoken Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ​and Muslim Rashida Harbi Tlaib, join the 116th Congress. Their platform is increasingly similar to that of rank-and-file Democrats, including a “Medicare-for-all” program and “guaranteed jobs” programs, along with demands for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Democrats will also push a “Green New Deal,” which would create hundreds of new regulations on businesses and the energy sector.

Some, like Ocasio-Cortez, want to see the end of capitalism. “I do think right now we have this no holds barred, wild west hyper-capitalism,” she said in July. “What that means is profit at any cost. Capitalism has not always existed in the world and will not always exist in the world.”

Democratic voters are also embracing socialism. "An overwhelming majority of respondents, 76 percent, said they would not vote for a 'socialist' political candidate, while only 24 percent of those polled said they would," finds a July 24 poll conducted by The Hill and HarrisX. And an August poll by Gallup found that 47% of Democrats view capitalism positively, down from 56% in 2016, while 57% of view socialism positively.