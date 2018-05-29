WATCH: REMEMBER WHEN BILL MAHER Accused Donald Trump Of Being The Son Of An Ape? … No One FIRED Him

Earlier today, ABC announced that they were pulling the plug on the wildly successful “Roseanne Show” after the real Roseanne made a bad joke about Barack Obama’s right-hand witch woman, Iran born Valerie Jarrett, who has been rumored to have ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. In her tweet, Roseanne said that if the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of The Apes had a baby” it would be Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne immediately apologized, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy the left and ABC:

ABC immediately pulled the plug on The Roseanne Show.

So, why is it considered “humor” when Bill Maher says the same thing about our President, but not humor when comedian Roseanne says it about Barack Obama’s puppetmaster and sidekick?

Watch, as funny guy Bill Maher compares Donald J. Trump to an Orangutan or in other words, an ape (Orangutans are the most arboreal of the great apes). With a split screen showing Donald Trump on one side and an orangutan on the other, Maher tells his audience:

