Watch: Rand Paul, Pompeo Warn Wuhan Lab Still Running, Involved With Bioweapons

Over the weekend Senator Rand Paul and former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo both warned that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is still up and running, and that evidence points to involvement with the Chinese military in bioweapons research.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul told Jeanine Pirro that he is worried US funding is still being used by the lab to conduct biological warfare experiments.

“I’m very worried that this stuff still goes on and that the U.S. government’s been funding it,” Paul said, adding “We’ve got a lot of evidence pointing to this lab now,” as the origin of the virus outbreak.

Referring to the gain of function research with coronavirus that is known to have taken place in the lab, Paul warned “it’s making it more transmissible to humans and often times making it more deadly in humans.”

“…it’s making it more transmissible to humans and often times making it more deadly in humans.” – Senator @RandPaul with a message every American should hear about what may be happening inside the Wuhan Lab pic.twitter.com/xHPnlS91aO — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) May 30, 2021

Last week, the Senate passed an amendment introduced by Paul that would permanently ban all funding of such research in China.

“We don’t know whether the pandemic started in a lab in Wuhan or evolved naturally,” said Paul in a statement. It continues, “While many still deny funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, experts believe otherwise. The passage of my amendment ensures that this never happens in the future. No taxpayer money should have ever been used to fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan, and now we permanently have put it to a stop.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in the funding of the research was further brought under scrutiny this weekend, with alleged comments from 2012 being highlighted by The Australian.- READ MORE

