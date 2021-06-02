Tulsi Gabbard Says On Memorial Day: ‘Let Us Reject The Self-Serving Warmongers & Media Propagandists’

Former congresswoman and Army/National Guard member Tulsi Gabbard had a special Memorial Day message on Sunday.

Former congresswoman and Iraq War veteran Tulsi Gabbard had a special Memorial Day message on Sunday.

The former Democrat presidential candidate tweeted, “On this Memorial Day weekend, as we reflect upon & honor those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, let us reject the self-serving warmongers & media propagandists who are now preparing the American ppl for more wars — from Asia/Pacific to Eastern Europe/Russia.”

Gabbard is an Iraq War combat veteran who has been a consistently strong anti-war voice, both during her time in Congress and as a presidential candidate – famously sparring with hawks like current VP Kamala Harris.- READ MORE

