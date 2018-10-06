WATCH: PROTESTERS CHASE GRAHAM TO HIS CAR SAYING THEY WILL REMOVE HIM FROM OFFICE — LINDSEY RESPONDS

    True Pundit

    South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham did not take kindly to a group of protesters who followed him to his car, yelling demeaning comments.

    The protesters were waiting outside of Graham’s Senate office building protesting Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The protesters ran from their position standing on the side of the road with “STOP KAVANAUGH” signs to harass the Senator on his way to his waiting car.

    The women yelled that Graham was “despicable” and needed to be “kicked out of office.” In response, Graham smiled and wondered aloud if the women were South Carolina voters. “We will vote you out of South Carolina!” the protester said.- READ MORE

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham had a blunt response to his Democratic colleague who called the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh “bulls**t” on Fox News Thursday. The response forced Fox News to get out the bleeper.

    Graham joined Laura Ingraham on her show to talk about how Democrats are handling the Kavanaugh FBI report. Ingraham played audio of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez calling the investigation “bulls**t.”- READ MORE

