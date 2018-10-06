Politics TV
I WATCHED HOLLYWOOD STARS GET ‘ARRESTED’ FOR PROTESTING KAVANAUGH — HERE’S WHAT REALLY HAPPENED (VIDEO)
Hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protesters flooded the Senate office buildings Thursday to scream at senators, chant, sing and hold signs. One of the acts of protest that occurred was a large sit-in held in the Hart Senate office building. Approximately 300 protesters gathered together in a large atrium and chanted anti-Kavanaugh slogans at one another. There were two well-known celebrities that joined them.
Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski were among them. A massive banner was unfurled from a balcony that read “We Believe Christine Basley Ford” as dozens of Capitol Police moved into the crowd.
Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested.
Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?”
Schumer: “Yes.”
Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018
Here’s video of your “arrest” @emrata. Can you see yourself? Dancing and bobbing your head in front of the cops in the lower right hand corner?
It looks like you’re having a good time. pic.twitter.com/GcaAzT6xff
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018
The police began politely asking the protesters if they wished to get arrested. The protesters had time to confer with one another and think about it. The officers were patient, but eventually separated the protesters who wished to be arrested from the ones who did not. During this calm separation process by the police, this reporter witnessed Schumer and Ratajkowski verbally ask to be arrested. – READ MORE
President Donald Trump Dismissed The Hordes Of Liberal Protesters Flocking To The Supreme Court And Capitol Hill On Friday.
The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018
“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Don’t fall for it!”
Trump commented on the protesters after over 300 over them were arrested by Capitol Hill police on Thursday.- READ MORE