I WATCHED HOLLYWOOD STARS GET ‘ARRESTED’ FOR PROTESTING KAVANAUGH — HERE’S WHAT REALLY HAPPENED (VIDEO)

Hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protesters flooded the Senate office buildings Thursday to scream at senators, chant, sing and hold signs. One of the acts of protest that occurred was a large sit-in held in the Hart Senate office building. Approximately 300 protesters gathered together in a large atrium and chanted anti-Kavanaugh slogans at one another. There were two well-known celebrities that joined them.

Comedian Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski were among them. A massive banner was unfurled from a balcony that read “We Believe Christine Basley Ford” as dozens of Capitol Police moved into the crowd.

Here is @amyschumer telling cops she *wants* to be arrested. Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?” Schumer: “Yes.” Save this for the “I can’t believe I was arrested for free speech!” Tweet from her soon. pic.twitter.com/TLGaDAyh1T — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

Here’s video of your “arrest” @emrata. Can you see yourself? Dancing and bobbing your head in front of the cops in the lower right hand corner?

It looks like you’re having a good time. pic.twitter.com/GcaAzT6xff — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018