WATCH: Press Goes After Sarah Sanders Over Omarosa. She Drags Them.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fielded numerous questions about fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman during Tuesday’s press conference and turned the tables on the media over Newman’s allegations.

“What is the strategy in continuing to respond to the charges in this book?” a reporter asked Sanders about President Trump. “Why doesn’t he just ignore it?”

Sarah Sanders slams the media for giving Omarosa a large platform to attack the Trump administration when they know she isn't credible. pic.twitter.com/LyLqX08Phq — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 14, 2018

“Frankly I think most of America would be happy to ignore it but unfortunately the individuals in this room continue to create a large platform for somebody they know not to have a lot of credibility, for someone they frankly refused to give a platform to when they worked here at the White House,” Sanders responded.- READ MORE

Jennifer Rubin is called “conservative” by The Washington Post, where she writes a column called “Right Turn.”

But a simple glance at the columns she’s written in the least few weeks shows she’s anything but “conservative” (not to mention the fact that she’s called President Trump an “arrogant fool” and a “flat-out racist”).

So it really comes as no surprise that Rubin thinks Trump spokesman Sarah Sanders should be “shunned” by possible employers when she finishes her stint as White House press secretary.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is so concerned that people aren’t nice to her,” Rubin said on MSNBC’s Joy Reid on “AM Joy.” “And people like me think that — not that she should be harassed — but that she should be shunned. The reason is that she lies.”

“She attacks our free press and no respectable employer should hire her after this term,” Rubin continued. “Also, no university and no news outlet. She has lied and she has endangered the lives of reporters and that’s why she should be shunned. Not harassed — shunned.” – READ MORE